NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Seven New Mexico teachers received the Golden Apple Award for teaching excellence Friday. The award recognizes K-12 teachers for their hard work and dedication to their students. Each winner received a 1,500 award for themselves and an extra $4,000 to use in their classrooms.

This year’s recipients include:

Stephanie Gurule-Leyba

Mary Guthridge

Levon Lytle

Joaquin Martinez

Dale Simpkins

Annie Syed

The Golden Apple Core Award was also handed out to Eileen Garcia, who has been on the Golden Apple selection committee since its inception in 1999. Nominations for the 2023 Golden Apple Award are open through November 12.