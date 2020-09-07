Seniors give thanks to staff at Roswell High School

Education

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – High school students in southeast New Mexico are sending a heartwarming message to their teachers. As they continue remote learning, seniors from Roswell High School created a virtual love note over the weekend. The seniors are now challenging other schools to create similar videos for their teachers.

