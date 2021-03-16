Scott Elder takes on new role as APS superintendent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s officially day one on the job for superintendent of Albuquerque Public Schools Scott Elder after the board approved his permanent hiring Monday. Elder has already been at the helm, helping guide APS through the pandemic, and says he still has a lot of hard work ahead. Edler is answering questions from splitting up APS to the backlash of his hire because he is not a minority.

Even though Elder has been with the district for 30 years, he’s getting ready for a ‘first day.’ Right now, Elder is focused on getting all APS schools ready to welcome students back to campus on April 5. “We’ll start working back toward a more traditional, more normal sense of school… I mean kids are still going to be kids and I really want to create an environment where they can be… I think that’s what we’re going to aim for,” Elder said.

Elder did say he has no plans to get rid of kindergarten through eighth e-academy because some families prefer that remote learning model for their kids. Elder says the pandemic revealed significant problems like lack of internet access for many kids. Now that kids will be back on campus on April 5, Elder wants to focus on academics. He says he wants to set high expectations for kids in all schools saying zip codes should not be an excuse and kids can do anything with a clear goal in front of them.

Three of the seven board members voted against Elder because they feel some schools aren’t being treated fairly and they wanted more equity among leadership. Elder says administration including principals and vice-principals are already going through anti-racism training and that teachers are next. Elder says he knows a lot of minorities have felt disenfranchised by the district and he’s ready to listen.

“People say, change APS, change APS and the question is what do you want it to change to? I think there’s a lot of people who have an idea for that but there’s a lot of people who really haven’t had their voice, their vision shared and enacted upon. So we’re going to really start trying to listen to communities that haven’t had a voice in the past,” Elder said.

There are also talks about splitting APS up into four different districts and Elder is strongly against that saying in part, “the districts would be very demographically different and that it’s simply not fair to do that.” Elder also says keeping APS as one district saves taxpayers a lot of money. If they ever split up, Elder says people would then have to pay for several different transportation and maintenance departments and different areas of the city would not have the tax base needed to do so or to even keep up with capital improvements.