NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A science teacher from Loving has been awarded the prestigious Milken Award. Tyler Finch received the honor and a $25,000 check for his innovation and creativity in motivating his students. The Eastern New Mexico University alum also coaches football and track in Loving.

“Tyler Finch represents the best of the best in our profession,” said New Mexico Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus. “He inspires his students to succeed at the highest levels, and he reminds every educator in New Mexico why we joined this noble profession with its tremendous capacity to shape young lives. Thank you, Mr. Finch, for being a guiding light for all of us. You make us proud.”

The Milken Educator Awards celebrate the teaching profession and inspires young people to become educators. In June, the honorees will attend an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles, where they will network with their new colleagues as well as veteran Milken Educators and other education leaders about how to increase their impact on K-12 education.