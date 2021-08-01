School of Rock holds New Wave/Zeppelin show at Launchpad

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, the local School of Rock hosted its first performance since the COVID pandemic. The music school’s show “New Wave vs. Led Zeppelin” was held at the Launchpad in Albuquerque.

Students have been working on it since January, first through virtual lessons, then moving to in-person rehearsals last month. This is the school’s first performance in nearly two years.

“It’s been really just something different in the throws of this pandemic where we’ve sort of been on the back burner just trying to maintain music and do something. And now, here we are where we get to present that to the community, the parents. It’s a concert, it’s to rock out and the kids are excited about it,” said parent Maria Ouellette.

Monday, the school will start a new semester – Black Sabbath vs. New Noise.