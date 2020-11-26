School buses deliver assignments to students on Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Instead of taking students to school, buses on the Navajo Nation are taking school to students. Many homes in the community on the eastern edge of the Navajo Nation have no electricity or running water, let alone internet access and that creates a challenge in the age of remote learning.

The Cuba Independent School District has found a way to deliver schoolwork to its students living in that area. Buses are making the rounds with supplies and USB drives containing all the teachers’ assignments. “I can use this to plug into my computer. And it shows me the files of all the teachers and all the assignments and I just go through and I choose my teachers and my classes,” said senior at Cuba high School Cyliss Castillo.

Staff even cleaned out students lockers and sent their belongings home by bus.

