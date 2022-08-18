NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Do you still have questions about the Opportunity and Lottery scholarships? The state wants to help.
The New Mexico Higher Education Department is hosting a live virtual information session Friday. Financial aid experts will be on hand providing an overview of the scholarships and answering common questions.
It will be via Zoom from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.