Scholarship fund set up to honor Superintendent Trujillo

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s now a scholarship fund honoring the New Mexico superintendent killed while walking her dogs this week. Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Trujillo was hit and killed by a driver on Thursday while walking her two dogs.

The fund will be collected by New Mexico State University, as Trujillo was a proud Aggie. Trujillo’s family plans to create the scholarship fund to support aspiring teachers.

On Friday, Trujillo’s husband said she was passionate about education, and even founded an organization that guides young people on the path to becoming educators. There are nearly 1,000 New Mexico students from more than 40 schools in that program. “My sweet Karen will be missed, but know this teachers, her team – she loved what she did,” Ben Trujillo said.