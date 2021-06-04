Santa Rosa High to temporarily close due to COVID cases

SANTA ROSA (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department has issued another closure notice over COVID-19 cases but this one won’t impact classes. The department says Santa Rosa High School had four rapid responses over 14 days meaning it must close for 14 days. The school has a week to do so.

However, the last day of class was Thursday. The district superintendent says graduation will still happen Saturday. The three other school closures occurred in April and May. The state says even though they are now doing regular testing of students, they won’t be exempt from a shutdown like businesses if they hit four.

