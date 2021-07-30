Santa Fe training program aims to curb gun violence

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office is partnering with the advocacy group “New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence” on a new training program. The office will educate its staff on how to use the state’s red flag laws, which allow courts to temporarily seize someone’s gun if they’re a danger to themselves or others.
Officials say the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act hasn’t been utilized enough since the state passed it last year. New Mexico is one of 19 states with a red flag law.