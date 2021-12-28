Santa Fe teacher Shantel Dixon honored with Gold Apple Award

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –Offering all she has to her students, high school English teacher Shantel Dixon has earned a Golden Apple Award. She graduated from Santa Fe Capital High School in 2011 and went right back in to start teaching.

After receiving her teaching degree from New Mexico State University, she returned to teach at Santa Fe Capital High School. She says going back. “It felt like going back home,” said Shantel. She recalls the best memories in the classroom as being “all of it.”

Dixon taught for seven years and has since moved up to assistant principal at El Dorado Community School. Students say they adore her and they know there is nothing she won’t do for them which earned her a Golden Apple.