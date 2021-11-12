Santa Fe schools launching COVID-19 dashboard

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Public School District will launch its new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard on Monday. The website will be updated daily with the latest on cases among students and staff.

The district says this is in response to the upswing in the number of cases across the state. The district says principals will continue to notify parents whose students are in classrooms with someone who has been on campus while positive for the virus.

On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 3,524 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional COVID-related deaths. Friday’s numbers also reflect cases over the Veterans Day holiday.