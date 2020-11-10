Santa Fe schools launch tutoring hotline

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe schools have officially launched their Help-U Homework hotline. Students in Santa Fe can now call the hotline for help on their homework.
They can also use the hotline for help with their computers and software they need for hybrid learning. The line is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 505-467-HOME.
Latest New Mexico News
- Equine therapy program offers scholarships for adults with autism
- Search warrants served on Navajo Nation amid hemp crackdown
- Santa Fe steakhouse to use dining domes for outdoor guests
- San Miguel County man facing double murder charges
- 5 people now charged with destruction of Santa Fe Plaza obelisk