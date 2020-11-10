Santa Fe schools launch tutoring hotline

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe schools have officially launched their Help-U Homework hotline. Students in Santa Fe can now call the hotline for help on their homework.

They can also use the hotline for help with their computers and software they need for hybrid learning. The line is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 505-467-HOME.

