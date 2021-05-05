Santa Fe school reports no COVID-19 cases since reopening in August

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One New Mexico school says they’ve managed to stay COVID-free the entire school year. Students returned to campus in August of last year and no one ever tested positive for the coronavirus.

First graders at Santo Nino Regional Catholic school in Santa Fe have enjoyed eating lunch in their classroom since August. “The kids have just been troopers, these are 1st graders, 6- and 7-year-olds and they have just been troopers,” says 1st-grade teacher Evelyn Rivera.

Students returned to campus in the fall but the school closed the cafeteria and other shared spaces like the library and gym, to prevent the spread of COVID.

“We absolutely we’re prepared to have cases,” says Principal, Robin Chavez. Since returning to in-person learning in August, no staff member or student has tested positive. “We’ve been doing something right,” Rivera says.

Right now, 59 schools are on the state’s Watch List because of their number of COVID cases; Six are on the verge of shutting down. Principal Robin Chavez says they have 120, pre-k through 6th-grade students and they screen students before they go to class. Students also stay in cohorts throughout the day.

“The classrooms, in the beginning, were spaced with the desks six feet apart and only 12 students in the classroom gradually throughout the year as the health orders have changed and as the recommendations from the CDC have changed, we’ve moved a few more students into the classroom,” Chavez says.

With just a few weeks left of school, they hope to finish out the year strong. “I’m just so excited about the fact that we have been here with none,” Chavez says.

The school says they do offer a remote learning option that 30 students are currently using.