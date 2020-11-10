Santa Fe Public Schools to return to remote learning

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools has announced all schools will return to a full-remote learning model on November 20, 2020. The district states that it will decide no later than January 8 as to when and under what format students will return to school unless the New Mexico Public Education Department issues new guidance sooner.

“I am announcing today a hiatus of our volunteer hybrid program due to the rampant rise in COVID-19 cases in Santa Fe County and New Mexico and SFPS’ philosophy to always prioritize the safety and well being of our students and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Veronica C. Garcia in a statement. “November 20th will be the last day of our volunteer hybrid program for this semester. This notice will allow parents to make arrangements for their children to be at home and learn remotely. If parents are able to keep their children home next week, I urge them to do so.”

“I want to highlight that we learned that our protocols and safety measures have worked well. I thank all of the volunteer staff, faculty and principals for their due diligence and support in this voluntary program,” said Dr. Garcia. “I recognize that people are fatigued from the restrictions but it is clear that we must all take precautions to continue with the basics: wear masks, social distance, wash your hands frequently, limit leaving your home and avoid large gatherings.”

