SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools said it will keep its current COVID practices in place even after the end of the state’s public health emergency. They will continue to encourage students and staff to isolate themselves for ten days if they contract the virus, then wear a mask for another ten days.

Those who are symptomatic but cannot wear a mask will be separated from others as much as possible. The district said it may declare an outbreak if there’s a surge in cases among a particular population, or even suspend high-risk activities to keep it from spreading.