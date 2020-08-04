Santa Fe Public Schools to hold virtual town hall meetings for remote learning

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools announced they will hold three virtual town halls meetings throughout the week for parents and students to learn what will be new for the upcoming school year. The superintendent and district leaders plan to go over remote learning models for Pre-K to high school.
Parents can watch on the district’s YouTube channel and may take part in the discussion.
- August 4 Town Hall 1: Pre-K through Grade 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
- August 5 Town Hall 2: Grades 3 through 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
- August 6 Town Hall 3: Middle and high school from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.