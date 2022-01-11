Santa Fe Public Schools temporarily moving to remote learning

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools is moving to virtual learning for a week because of a spike in COVID-19 cases. The district announced that it will begin remote learning next Tuesday. If conditions improve, students will be back in the classroom on Jan. 254.

Story continues below

Last week, the district reported 361 COVID cases among both students and staff, the largest single-week number they’ve seen. Officials say that number is expected to rise to nearly 600 this week. The superintendent says staffing shortages are compounding the problem.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES