Santa Fe Public Schools temporarily moving to remote learning

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools is moving to virtual learning for a week because of a spike in COVID-19 cases. The district announced that it will begin remote learning next Tuesday. If conditions improve, students will be back in the classroom on Jan. 254.
Last week, the district reported 361 COVID cases among both students and staff, the largest single-week number they’ve seen. Officials say that number is expected to rise to nearly 600 this week. The superintendent says staffing shortages are compounding the problem.