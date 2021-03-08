Santa Fe Public Schools superintendent announces retirement

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Public Schools superintendent is retiring. Dr. Veronica Garcia announced Monday she will be leaving her position. She has served as superintendent for nearly five years.

“I announce today my intent to retire as Superintendent of Schools effective June 30, 2021, both to start another phase of my life and to take on new challenges. I am forever grateful to the Board of Education for the amazing opportunity to serve SFPS and the Santa Fe community. This has been a capstone to my 48-year career, of which 10 years have been devoted to educational excellence for all Santa Fe students. Together, with you, our teachers, staff, leaders, and tremendous community partners, we have accomplished so much. There is still much to do, and I’m proud of the succession planning and mentoring that has taken place; the bench is deep as the Board makes important decisions for the leadership of this district,” said Superintendent Dr. Garcia in a news release.

The school board will hold a special meeting Thursday at 4:30 p.m. to discuss and possibly take action on its next steps.

“The positive impact of Dr. Garcia’s leadership will resonate through our school system for a long time. She is a titan, and we will all need to step up to help fill the gap. We have a great team, and I am confident we are on a great path. There’s no question that hers are big shoes to fill,” said SFPS Board President Kate I. Noble in the same news release.