SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, Santa Fe Public Schools released their school calendar for the 2023-24 school year. It will include 176 days of instruction and begin on August 15. Pre-K and kindergarten students return on August 17. The last day of school will be Thursday, May 23.

“SFPS’ 2023-24 school calendar encompasses the state’s new requirements regarding instructional time, which we’ve accomplished through bell time changes and additional learning time in elementary school. new for next year are innovative social-emotional learning days, which are part of our priority focus on student safety and well-being,” said Superintendent Chavez.

Elementary students will start their day at 8:00 a.m. and go until 3:10 p.m. with early release on Friday. Middle schoolers in schools that go from kindergarten through eighth grade will start at 7:50 a.m. until 3:10 p.m. and have early release on Friday as well.

Students at Milagro and Ortiz middle schools will go from 8:40 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with early release on Wednesday. High schools will run from 8:35 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. with early release on Wednesday.