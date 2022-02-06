SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools have created a new podcast to talk about what’s happening in the district. The first episode features Superintendent Hilario Chavez and looks back on the month of January.
The podcast also looks into how the district decided to close school for a week and the process behind school cancellation and delays. The podcast is available on any smartphone.