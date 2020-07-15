SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe schools announced Wednesday that they plan to spend the first nine-week of the school year with remote learning only. The district says that is the plan they will present to the Public Education Department. The goal is to start the school year on August 20 and then slowly bring students back to the classroom in a hybrid model when infection rates fall significantly. They say parents who don’t want their students to return to in person will be given options. The Teachers Union has signed off on the plan.
Santa Fe Public Schools planning 9 weeks of remote learning
