Santa Fe Public Schools planning 9 weeks of remote learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday, July 15, is the deadline for schools across the state to submit their re-open plans to the New Mexico Public Education Department and health officials aren't as optimistic for in-person learning as they were when COVID-19 cases were trending downward. KRQE News 13 spoke with the state's top doctor and local educators about the issue. New Mexico's Medical Advisory Team has been studying what's happening in other countries as their schools reopened to help guide plans in the state.

"One of the nuances that we're learning from doing the reading is that what actually increases spread is not the kids going to school," explained Dr. David Scrase, Secretary for the state's Human Services Department. "It's that the parents are now free with their kids in school to go out and about, have more contacts, go to stores, you know go back to work for example in person, rather than working from."