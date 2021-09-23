Santa Fe Public Schools offering online tutoring for quarantining students

Education

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools will begin offering online tutoring for elementary students that have to quarantine because of COVID-19. They say starting Monday, kindergarten through sixth graders will receive tutoring taught by a volunteer to keep up with their studies.

Students will receive a code to access the service and are expected to participate. According to a news release from the district, tutoring will be provided on Monday to Thursday as follows:

  • Kindergarten to 1st grade: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • 2nd to 3rd grades: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • 4th to 6th grades: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

