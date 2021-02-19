Santa Fe Public Schools: Low number of students opt for in-person learning

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – About one-third of Santa Fe Public School students have opted to return to the classroom. Superintendent Dr. Veronica Garcia told the school board Thursday night, that fire marshals have completed their campus inspections and the district can move to its voluntary hybrid learning model on Monday.

As of Thursday, about 4,000 of the district’s 12,500 students want to come back. The superintendent says she expected those numbers to be higher but she is optimistic more will eventually return. “I expect once, especially at high school when students start to see that their friends are going back and that they’re enjoying it and that it’s working out for them, I think we’ll see more kids come back. I really do,” said Dr. Garcia.

Some families decided to keep their students in remote learning because their teachers chose to do so. In other cases, time with friends, child care issues, and lack of vaccinations played a part in their decision.