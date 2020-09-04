Santa Fe Public Schools looks into childcare for employees’ children

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Public Schools district is working on a policy to help its employees with childcare. Superintendent Veronica Garcia says about 200 of the district’s employees could use it as the district prepares to start a hybrid learning model next month.

Options on the table include providing services at a designated area or helping pay for child care with state subsidy. “This particular policy will help us when we’re in hybrid so that when the kids come to us for two days a week and then should be at home and maybe parents need to work, we might be able to provide the space, what they call student supervision under this license,” said Garcia.

Childcare would be made available through the end of the year.

