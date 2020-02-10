Santa Fe Public Schools, CYFD to address school truancies

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools and CYFD are working together to address student truancy. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the most recent federal data shows from 2015 to 2016, Santa Fe Public Schools had a truancy rate of just under 21%.

Under district policy, after three unexcused absences, the district will call home. After eight, a parent meeting will be held.

Now, after ten absences, the student will be referred to CYFD for a welfare check. CYFD will decide if law enforcement needs to be involved.

