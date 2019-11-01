Santa Fe Public Schools considers possible closures

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe School Board is once again considering closing three of its elementary schools because of a drop in student enrollment. But not everyone supports the idea, including the school board president.

“There was an ongoing bullying problem at the other school,” parent Devon Garcia said.

That’s why Garcia decided to send her two sons to E.J. Martinez Elementary School instead of the school in their neighborhood.

“It’s so much better here. It’s like family,” she said.

On Friday, she found out the Santa Fe School Board is contemplating closing E.J. Martinez Elementary, along with two others, Acequia Madre and Xavier Nava Elementary.

This isn’t the first time the board has had this discussion, sparked by declining student enrollment and the shift in student population throughout the district. However, School Board President Kate Noble says she’s not on board with the closures. She says closing the schools will do even more damage.

“People who really need a smaller, sweeter, more protected school…they might have to find other options,” she said.

Noble says the number of kids in Santa Fe has dropped drastically over the years.

“Our demographic is aging…and our property prices have gone up and that is affecting our school system,” Noble said.

Right now, she says they don’t have the exact numbers to tell how much money could be saved.

“We just don’t know how this will impact in any concrete way, including how much money will be saved…and what it would do to the schools that would supposedly benefit,” she said.

But for families like the Garcias, you can’t put a dollar amount on their safety and happiness.

The school board will take this discussion to the superintendent Wednesday evening, where they will likely vote on the issue. Noble says if you’re concerned about your child’s school closing, reach out to a board member before the meeting.