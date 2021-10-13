Santa Fe Public Schools completes WiFi installation in entire bus fleet

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools reports that it has completed installing WiFi in its entire bus fleet. The district states that the Federal Communication Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund paid for the systems and equipped 68 buses.

SFPS explains that it already had seven buses that were equipped with WiFi due to a previous Google pilot program. The district’s Educational Technology Note will pay for the monthly WiFi service for all of the buses.

In a press release, SFPS says it cost $203,000 to complete the system installation on all of the buses which will be reimbursed by ECF funding. ETN will reportedly pay the monthly $2,396 WiFi service.