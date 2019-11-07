Santa Fe Public Schools board votes against school closures

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Santa Fe Public School Board heard from a crowd of upset parents Wednesday night on the plan to close three schools.

The district has lost more than 1,000 students in the past five years and has seen a shift in the population to newer areas of town, prompting the discussion about closing Acequia Madre, EJ Martinez, and Xavier Nava Elementary schools.

However, many parents don’t think that’s the answer. In the end, the board voted 3 to 2 against the closures.

Now, they need to come up with a new plan that will deal with declining enrollment and aging facilities as well as a lack of funding. The board has not yet said what that plan might entail.