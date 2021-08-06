Santa Fe Public Schools back in session with masked staff, students

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools are back in session Friday. The district is requiring all students, teachers, and staff to wear masks inside school buildings and while riding school buses, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks can be taken off when outside for vaccinated individuals. The SFPS decision aligns with recommendations from the CDC regarding universal masking in schools and the American Academy of Pediatrics that all students older than two years and all school staff should wear face masks at school.