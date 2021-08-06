Santa Fe Public Schools back in session with masked staff, students

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools are back in session Friday. The district is requiring all students, teachers, and staff to wear masks inside school buildings and while riding school buses, regardless of vaccination status.

Story continues below:

Masks can be taken off when outside for vaccinated individuals. The SFPS decision aligns with recommendations from the CDC regarding universal masking in schools and the American Academy of Pediatrics that all students older than two years and all school staff should wear face masks at school.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES