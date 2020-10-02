Santa Fe Public School district announces new hybrid learning model

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools is preparing to begin their hybrid model learning this month, but teachers are not required to go back, so the number of students allowed back will be limited too. The district says the number of students on the hybrid model in elementary school and grade depending on the number of teachers returning.

“There’s still a lot of moving parts. We can’t say definitively these are the classes, because I think we’ll be adding as we can manage more staffing,” said Superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools, Dr. Veronica Garcia.

Dr. Garcia says they wanted to make it optional for staff to return if they feel safe to do so. Dr. Garcia says there are more than 300 staff members who are volunteering to go back to the classroom. That’s not enough for them to do a typical hybrid model, where all students go back alternating days in the classroom and remote learning. Instead, they’ll be allowed a limited number of students, kindergarten through fifth grade in each school depending on the staffing.

“I would imagine the demand will outstrip what I have, I think there will be more people wanting to come back, versus the spaces we have,” said Dr. Garcia.

Special needs students and kindergarteners are being prioritized, along with kids who don’t have good internet access. Depending on the availability, other students will then begin hybrid learning, via a lottery system.

Dr. Garcia believes this will be a good opportunity to test COVID safe protocol in case they’re able to go back to normal in January. She says they hope to add a second wave of students in early November.

Dr. Garcia says the 306 staff members who are returning could begin the week of October 15, students who are selected will return shortly after.

