SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Indian School (SFIS) has been recognized nationally, and U.S. Department of Education (USDE) Deputy Secretary Cindy Marten is set to visit the school campus today, Apr. 20. The school has been recognized by Raise the Bar: Lead the World, a USDE initiative to transform public education.

Marten will visit the school to observe the practices put in place that are improving public education. The Santa Fe Indian School says, “By centering decades of experience and research that advance education equity and excellence, the program aims to accomplish three main goals: achieve academic excellence, improve learning conditions, and create pathways for global engagement.”

The SFIS was established in 1890 as a federal off-reservation boarding school. In 1976, the All Indian Pueblo Council took over the school under the Indian Self-Determination Education Act. The school is owned and operated by the Pueblos of New Mexico and has been a leader in Native American education while supporting the culture’s traditional belief systems.