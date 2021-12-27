Santa Fe English teacher Carmen Moon receives Golden Apple Award

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – English teacher Carmen Moon likes to make her students laugh, saying it opens their minds, hearts and souls to new ideas. Carmen Moon majored in English and Theatre, and she wasn’t sure in college what career path she would take. “That’s one thing I think is important to bring into the classroom as a high school teacher, is it’s okay if you don’t know exactly what you want to do yet,” Moon said.

“I love the stories you find within literature. I love bringing the stories to life like you do in theatre, and it just kind of became a natural bridge into the classroom that I get to share the stories that I love in literature and I get to really act all day long in the classroom,” Moon said.

She tells her students at Santa Fe’s Capital High School, they’re her captive audience. “I tell my students that if you laugh at least once a day, really once an hour, maybe every 15 minutes… that you live a better life,” Moon said.

She said she’s thankful to have a live audience back after a year of teaching online. “Just trying to find any way to connect, to just know there was someone on the other side of the screen, I needed that as much as my students did,” Moon said.

She said she shares her Golden Apple award with all teachers. “Having been in the field for 20 years now, it’s validation that teachers don’t get a lot of or enough of,” Moon said.