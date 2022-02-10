SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at Santa Fe Community College can now get experience as a production assistant. A free training program starts later this month.
Students will learn set etiquette, along with safety and production skills while earning $15 an hour. You can apply until Wednesday.