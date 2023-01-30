SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe student team from Monte Del Sol Charter School has won a national NASA contest. Sixty winning teams were selected for the second Nasa Techrise Student Challenge.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Teens face murder charges in Albuquerque party killing
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque man, dog helps community tackle winter weather
- Community: Oldest llama celebrates birthday in New Mexico
- New Mexico: New Mexico Holocaust Museum running low on space
It’s a nationwide contest designed to engage students in technology, science, and space exploration. This year, the challenge was to design a science or technology experiment that could be tested on a NASA-sponsored high-altitude balloon flight.
The Santa Fe students were the only team in the state to win this national challenge.