SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe student team from Monte Del Sol Charter School has won a national NASA contest. Sixty winning teams were selected for the second Nasa Techrise Student Challenge.

It’s a nationwide contest designed to engage students in technology, science, and space exploration. This year, the challenge was to design a science or technology experiment that could be tested on a NASA-sponsored high-altitude balloon flight.

The Santa Fe students were the only team in the state to win this national challenge.