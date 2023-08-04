ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – STEM enthusiasts had the opportunity to explore the Mars Curiosity Rover without having to travel to space. On Friday, August 4, Sandia National Labs offered a first-hand look at its new “XR” technology, which combines virtual, augmented, and mixed reality.

The event took place at Expora and allowed participants to immerse themselves in space technology, viewing the Mars Gale Crater, looking at molecules in virtual reality, and interacting with Sandia’s Gemini-Scout Mine Rescue Vehicle. The event gave community members a chance to learn more about XR and the potential of its future applications.