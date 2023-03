NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The director of Sandia National Lab will make an unprecedented trip to the Navajo Nation. Doctor James Peery is headed to Crownpoint on March 17 to meet with leadership at Navajo Technical University.

Sandia worked with NTU to earn accreditation for its industrial and electrical engineering programs in August 2018, and this visit will offer a first-hand look at the programs. This will be the first time a director from Sandia will visit a tribal university.