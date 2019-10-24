Sandia High Graphic Design Club showcases their work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at Sandia High School got to show off their graphic design skills.

The Graphic Design Club has been working with the APS Education Foundation. The club creates shirts and designs for the high school, including a new shirt for the soccer team.

Teacher Kerri Banach says one of her students even does some freelance work for New Mexico United. However, she says the club isn’t just for students looking for a career in graphic design.

“I tell the students all the time, even if you don’t want to be a graphic designer, there’s graphics everywhere. You’re gonna need a business card, you’re going to need a resume, you’re going to have to showcase yourself and you’re going to be the one that stands out if you know how to use graphics really well,” Banach said.

They also designed a Snapcat filter for their school.