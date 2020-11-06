RRPS wraps up comprehensive survey on learning, working during pandemic

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools is trying to figure out what is and isn’t working during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is wrapping up a survey it launched after getting comments and questions from staff and social media.

“We decided we need to really get some hard data around how things are going this fall,” LaJuana Coleman, Executive Director for Secondary Curriculum & Instruction at Rio Rancho Public Schools, said.

A different survey was given to respondents based on the role they selected which included teacher, parent, student, school leader, school support staff, or central office staff. The comprehensive survey covered five topics including basic needs, technology access, student learning, the district’s pandemic preparedness, and communications.

The district isn’t sharing all the results just yet but did say responses ranged from people very happy with how things are going to people who were very unhappy.

“One thing we new kind of inherently but has been confirmed is that it’s hard. This is hard. And that came across from all groups,” Coleman said.

While the district spends the next weeks digging through the data, they did share one takeaway they are celebrating.

“I think is one really big win, the technology access and readiness for families and teachers and staff has been really positive. So, that’s the big key take away right this minute,” Coleman said.

About 10,000 people responded to the survey, according to the district. It also said about 30% of district parents and families responded. Additionally, 2,000 students, including elementary students, responded to surveys.

Coleman said the district is preparing a big presentation of the data for the School Board meeting on November 16. The next step is to create action plans or improvements for upcoming semesters based on the feedback.

