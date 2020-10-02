RRPS warns parents, staff about out-of-state travel restrictions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools is preparing to begin their hybrid model learning this month, but teachers are not required to go back, so the number of students allowed back will be limited too. The district says the number of students on the hybrid model in elementary school and grade depending on the number of teachers returning.

"There's still a lot of moving parts. We can't say definitively these are the classes, because I think we'll be adding as we can manage more staffing," said Superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools, Dr. Veronica Garcia.