RRPS warns parents, staff about out-of-state travel restrictions

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools is warning parents and staff about out of state travel during fall break. The district issued a reminder about travel restrictions under the current public health order saying anyone who travels to a high-risk state must quarantine themselves for 14 days unless they have documents showing a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of returning to New Mexico. Parents should also notify their children’s school about travel plans, so students can work online during that isolation period. Rio Rancho schools are on a hybrid model.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day