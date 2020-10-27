RRPS suspends in-person classes Tuesday for weather

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The weather is suspending at least one school’s in-person learning. Rio Rancho Public Schools is moving all of its classes to remote learning, only Tuesday for pre-K and elementary students who would normally attend in the classroom. Wednesday is already remote-learning day and school officials will keep an eye on conditions to see if Thursday should be changed as well.

