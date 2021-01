RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Elementary school students in Rio Rancho returned to the classroom for hybrid learning Tuesday. Last week, more than 60 schools statewide are eligible to get back to hybrid learning.

The New Mexico Public Education Department says that only applies to school districts that were on a hybrid schedule before Christmas break. If a school was online-only before the holidays, they don’t have the option to go hybrid.