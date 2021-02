ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Parents and students are reacting Thursday to Albuquerque Public Schools' decision to stay virtual, saying they feel like no one is listening to them. Many students who looked forward to returning in-person and even getting back to team sports say last night's decision did not have their best interests at heart. "Your choices continue to rob us of in-person learning and sports," one student said during the public comment period of Wednesday night's meeting. "I'm failing all my classes," another student said.

These are just some of the voices of APS students ahead of the vote. Now, with the district deciding to remain virtual for the rest of the school year, many students aren't happy. "So many people showed up to support the idea of going back and despite that, the board sort of blew that off," said Adrian Jaquez, a senior at Cibola High School. "I think a lot of seniors, feel robbed, really. We haven't really had a chance to enjoy our senior year."