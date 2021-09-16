RRPS says email endorsing candidate is likely a phishing scam

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools says a message sent to parents appearing to endorse a candidate for the school board was not sent by them. The district says in early August they received an Inspection of Public Records request; That request was for email addresses in their Constant Contact email system, many of whom were parents.

Legally they were required to provide the email addresses. Thursday, the district says they learned an email was sent out with the email appearing to come from a candidate running for school board endorsing their candidacy. The district says they did not endorse any candidate saying it’s a phishing scam.