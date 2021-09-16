RRPS says email endorsing candidate is likely a phishing scam

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools says a message sent to parents appearing to endorse a candidate for the school board was not sent by them. The district says in early August they received an Inspection of Public Records request; That request was for email addresses in their Constant Contact email system, many of whom were parents.
Story continues below:
- Marijuana: High potency marijuana and possible impact on New Mexico teens
- Web Extra: Behind the story: Colorado’s legal cannabis & the effect on teens
- Trending: Corrales residents say loud music from bar is carrying over to their neighborhood
- Crime: APD arrests suspect in string of armed robberies
- Don’t Miss: State extends indoor mask requirement
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE en Espanol: Miercoles 15 de Septiembre 2021
Legally they were required to provide the email addresses. Thursday, the district says they learned an email was sent out with the email appearing to come from a candidate running for school board endorsing their candidacy. The district says they did not endorse any candidate saying it’s a phishing scam.