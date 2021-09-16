RRPS says email endorsing candidate is likely a phishing scam

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools says a message sent to parents appearing to endorse a candidate for the school board was not sent by them. The district says in early August they received an Inspection of Public Records request; That request was for email addresses in their Constant Contact email system, many of whom were parents.

Story continues below:

Legally they were required to provide the email addresses. Thursday, the district says they learned an email was sent out with the email appearing to come from a candidate running for school board endorsing their candidacy. The district says they did not endorse any candidate saying it’s a phishing scam.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES