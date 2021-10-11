RRPS resumes in-person student performances

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Performing arts students at Rio Rancho schools are once again sharing their talents with an in-person audience. District officials say it’s a breath of fresh air after a year and a half of all remote concerts, plays and recitals. They resumed the in-person performances last week, in accordance with the Public Education Department’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Overwhelming joy, they are just glad they can share their art form in a public setting again with people again and just the opportunity to perform on stage is very meaningful,” said Kurt Schmidt, executive director for RRPS Fine Arts.

Band members playing wind instruments have bell covers for their instruments. Spectators will also be asked and are required to keep six feet between household groups. The district is asking families to limit the number of people from one household attending the performance with priority given to parents and guardians.