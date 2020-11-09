RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools will hold a special school board meeting Tuesday to address the next steps in hybrid learning. Dr. Jason Mitchell with Presbyterian Health Care Services will also talk about the current status of COVID-19 in Rio Rancho and New Mexico. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Latest Education News
- RRPS holding virtual board meeting to address next steps
- APS resumes search for a superintendent
- Some veteran teachers skip wave of pandemic-era retirements
- Lobothon dance contest raising money virtually
- NMSU Theatre Department presents a whodunit with a COVID twist