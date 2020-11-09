RRPS holding virtual board meeting to address next steps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education has announced that it will continue its search for a permanent superintendent and plans to open the search up to other potential semi-finalists. The APS Board began the search in Oct. 2019 after Superintendent Raquel Reedy announced her retirement effective June 30, 2020.

However, APS had to pause the process in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The district reports that by that time the Board had collected public input on qualities wanted in the superintendent and 39 individuals had applied for the position.