RRPS holding virtual board meeting to address next steps

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools will hold a special school board meeting Tuesday to address the next steps in hybrid learning. Dr. Jason Mitchell with Presbyterian Health Care Services will also talk about the current status of COVID-19 in Rio Rancho and New Mexico. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

