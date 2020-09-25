RRPS approves schedule with 10 extra days

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Rio Rancho school kids will not be happy to hear this but the district is extending the school year by ten days. The district says the board of education approved a 192 days instructional calendar and the PED has not approved it. That means the last day of school will be June 7.

They say the longer year will not impact graduation dates for seniors. Officials say this is not pandemic related. Last year, the state gave districts the option to extend the school year to provide more instruction. 15 Albuquerque Public Schools did it but Rio Rancho is doing it district-wide.

