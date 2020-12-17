RRPS announces meal distribution changes during winter break

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools has announced changes to meal distributions starting Monday, December 21 and throughout winter break. Grab and go school meals will be available on Mondays and Wednesdays at two sites:

Lincoln Middle School, 2287 Lema Rd. SE, 11 AM – 12 PM

Cleveland High School, 4800 Cleveland Heights Rd. NE, 12 PM – 1 PM

RRPS states that parents can pick up three days worth of meals on Mondays and four days’ worth of meals on Wednesdays for each child. While visiting the distribution sites you are asked to wear a mask.

The school district is asking parents to take a short, two-question survey to help them better plan meal service during the holidays. Regular grab and go meal service hours will resume on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Regular grab and go meal pickup locations are on Mondays and Wednesdays at the following sites:

Puesta del Sol Elementary School, 450 Southern Blvd. SE 11 AM to 12 PM

Colinas del Norte Elementary School, 1001 Night Sky Ave. NE 11 AM to 12 PM

Lincoln Middle School, 2287 Lema Rd. SE 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Rio Rancho Middle School, 1600 Loma Colorado Blvd. NE 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

(Temporarily closed) Mountain View Middle School, 4101 Montreal Loop NE 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM

Cleveland High School, 4800 Cleveland Heights Rd. NE 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM



