RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho High School band was raising money Saturday by selling mattresses. They had a showroom set up in their band room from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Every mattress sold went to help the students. “Some of the money goes in towards our general band booster account,” said band director Matt Casarez. “We use that money mainly for our trip to Denver, Colorado. Our first competition is up in Denver. We have about 150 kids in the band and to get those kids up there is expensive.”

For those who missed the event this year, they’re planning to hold it again next year.