ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico science teacher has been named one of Disney’s 100 Inspiring Teachers. Margaret “Peggy” Bohlin from All Saints Catholic School in Roswell received the honor after she wrote a 500-word essay on the topic: “How do you use creativity and imagination to inspire students?”

Bohlin was picked out of 7,900 other teachers and was the only one chosen from New Mexico. “I was very honored to be selected for this contest and also humbled [by] the amount of people that are chosen and I was one,” Bohlin says.

Last week, Bohlin and 99 other teachers were invited on an all-expenses paid trip to the Disneyland Resort in California. While there, they took part in workshops to freshen up activities in the classroom.